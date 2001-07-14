Skechers Named Official Footwear of US Open Pickleball Championships

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, is going all-in on one of the fastest growing sports in North America as Official Footwear Sponsor of the US OPEN Pickleball Championships. The performance brand will be launching a range of Skechers Pickleball footwear for men and women at the event that starts April 23 in Naples, FL.

Skechers, Official Footwear Sponsor of the US OPEN Pickleball Championships, introduces Skechers Viper Court pickleball footwear for men and women. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Pickleball adds another pillar to our established running, golf and performance walking business. This sport is easy to learn and great for families, so footwear featuring our advanced comfort technologies will be a perfect fit for casual and competitive athletes alike,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Launching our new pickleball shoe at a marquee event like the US OPEN is sure to make an impression on the court. We’re dedicated to this sport and believe its popularity will continue to expand.”

“Bringing on board one of the largest footwear brands on the planet is key to our strategic plans of elevating the sport and the US OPEN to the next level,” said Terri Graham, co-founder of the US OPEN Pickleball Championships. “As our Official Footwear Sponsor, we know that Skechers will help introduce fans of their comfortable and innovative styles to the fun, exciting and competitive world of pickleball.”

The multi-year partnership with the US OPEN Pickleball Championships will feature Skechers providing footwear to all volunteer captains at the event. Additionally, Skechers will be onsite at the tournament with an expo booth so fans and athletes can experience and purchase Skechers Pickleball footwear as well as off-court styles.

The first pickleball footwear shoe from Skechers brings the brand’s signature comfort and innovation to the court. The Viper Court provides responsive performance in a breathable, lightweight design. The enhanced grip and stability of the Goodyear® rubber outsole paired with a shock-absorbing Arch Fit® insole deliver comfort and support, match after match.

Skechers Pickleball footwear for men and women will be available for purchase at the US OPEN Pickleball Championships and starting in May at select Skechers retail stores and skechers.com, as well as select retail partners and specialty shops.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 180 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,306 Company and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About the US OPEN Pickleball Championships

Spirit Promotions is responsible for creating and running the Minto US OPEN Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida. The OPEN was founded in 2016. The 7-day event is a world class, international event, which attracts the best players in the sport, as well as Pickleball enthusiasts of all ages and ability levels. The OPEN is known as the Biggest Pickleball Party in the World.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com%2Fcorporate.

