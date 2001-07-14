Modivcare Appoints Nathan Vaughn as Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President, Talent Acquisition

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that the Company has appointed Nathan Vaughn as Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President, Talent Acquisition. In the role of Chief Diversity Officer, Mr. Vaughn will work closely with executive leadership and team members across the organization to ensure that the Company creates an environment where everyone belongs and reflects the diversity of the patients we serve.

Dan Greenleaf, Modivcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The appointment of Nate as our first Chief Diversity Officer represents Modivcare’s continuing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. He will lead our ongoing efforts to attract and retain diverse talent, while promoting an inclusive and supportive working environment in which our team members can excel.”

Grover Wray, Chief Human Resources Officer, added, “Modivcare is proud to serve 30 million patients in diverse communities. We look forward to partnering with these communities by recruiting talent and creating an engaged workforce where everyone can grow to succeed.”

Mr. Vaughn joined Modivcare in December 2020 and has nearly two decades of healthcare industry experience at companies such as Sodexo Healthcare, B. Braun Medical, General Electric Healthcare, Stryker Medical, and Pfizer. He has held various human resources, commercial, operations, and finance leadership roles throughout his career. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales for Modivcare and has been integral in leading the strategic transformation and growth of the Company’s sales team. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and HR Management from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville as well as a Master of Science in Management from Liberty University.

Mr. Vaughn added, “I am honored to accept this important new role within Modivcare as we accelerate our hiring from diverse talent pools within the communities we serve and create an inclusive environment for our team members.”

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, remote patient monitoring, medication management and meal delivery. Modivcare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005237/en/