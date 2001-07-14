Vacasa To Outfit Its Homes With Proprietary Smart Home Technology

Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), a leading vacation rental management platform in North America, today announced that its homes will feature Vacasa’s smart home management system, including proprietary keyless locks, Wi-Fi router with custom connectivity experience, and a patented noise monitoring system. These technologies will be provided at no additional cost to Vacasa homeowners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005421/en/

Vacasa’s noise monitoring technology (Photo: Business Wire)

“Vacasa technologies are purpose-built for the entire vacation rental experience, from booking to check-out, homecare to local operations, yield management to customer service,” said Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts. “Installing these technologies in Vacasa homes represents a major investment in the homeowner and guest experience, operating as good neighbors in our communities, and making our vacation rentals the most technologically advanced in the industry.”

Vacasa homes will be outfitted with:

Vacasa’s keyless locks

Wi-Fi routers

Vacasa’s noise monitoring technology

Vacasa’s keyless locks are easy to install and configure with Bluetooth connectivity and the company’s exclusive, internal app. The locks generate unique door codes for each stay and every individual home care visit. These codes are date- and time-limited to provide secure, controlled home access, ensuring no one else can enter the property outside the time specified by their code. These locks can also facilitate a 100% contactless check-in for guests.

Wi-Fi routers will be placed in homes to help ensure a simple and customized connectivity experience. Through the Vacasa guest app, guests enjoy one-click, instant connection to the Wi-Fi hotspot. In addition to easy internet access, these Wi-Fi routers continuously monitor connectivity in the home, alerting Vacasa of internet service disruptions immediately, often before a guest is inconvenienced.

Vacasa’s patented noise monitoring system uses a proprietary algorithm to identify excessive noise issues and automatically notify the local team, helping Vacasa homes operate as good neighbors in their communities. This technology includes proactive intervention as soon as noise issues arise, and only registers noise decibel levels without the ability to record or transmit any audio.

“First and foremost, vacation rental homeowners want safety and security for their homes. Vacasa’s smart home management system will deliver on this consistently across our portfolio better than anyone in the business,” said Vacasa Senior Vice President of Innovation John Banczak. “As vacation rentals move toward greater professionalization, Vacasa homeowners will benefit from the most complete technology offering in the industry, and guests will benefit from the most seamless experience on their well-earned vacation.”

Nearly 13,000 homes already feature certain Vacasa smart home technologies, and the Vacasa smart home management system will be rolled out to remaining homes through 2022.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vacasa.com%2Fpress.

