MeridanLink Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 10, 2022, with a conference call and webcast to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Conference Call: (877) 284-4396 from the United States and Canada or (873) 415-0298 International with Conference ID 4345428

Webcast: ir.meridianlink.com; replay will also be archived on this website

Telephone Replay: (800) 585-8367 from the United States and Canada or (416) 621-4642 International with Conference ID 4345428; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, March 17, 2022

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

