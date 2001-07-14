Thanks to COVID, Indiana's Students Need an Online Option More Than Ever

Enrollment is now open for the 2022-23 school year at the Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA), a full-time, tuition-free online program of Clarksville Community School Corporation for students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The 2022 school enrollment season comes in the midst of yet another COVID surge nationwide, leaving parents scrambling for ideas. According to some+reports, more parents than ever are looking at ongoing online options for their families.

“After safety, the one thing parents in Indiana want for their children in school is consistency. INGDA has been doing this for a few years and have the staff, systems, and curriculum in place to keep your child moving forward, no matter what happens next,” said Dwight Ashley, Head of School at INGDA.

An online public-school program, INGDA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose INGDA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits (including competitive eSports) or medical needs.

INGDA is now accepting enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more about INGDA and how to enroll, visit ingda.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Indiana Gateway Digital Academy

Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA) is an online public-school program of the Clarksville Community School Corporation that serves students in grades K-12. INGDA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. INGDA’s individualized approach gives Indiana students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. For more about INGDA, visit ingda.k12.com.

