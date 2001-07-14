COVID Isn't Going Anywhere: Time to Find an Online School That Gives Parents in Ohio the Options They May Need

Enrollment is now open for the 2022-23 school year at Ohio Digital Learning School (ODLS), a full-time online public authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools.

ODLS offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education, career and college.

The 2022-23 school enrollment season comes in the midst of yet another COVID surge nationwide, leaving parents scrambling for ideas. According to some+reports, more parents than ever are looking at ongoing online options for their families.

“Parents need options, they need help, and they’re tired of trying to sort it all out. ODLS has been doing this for 3 years and have the systems and curriculum in place to keep your child moving forward,” said Kate Harkless, Head of School at ODLS.

An online public-school program, ODLS is available tuition-free to students in grades 9-12, ages 16-21 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose ODLS because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information on the school, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at odls.k12.com.

About Ohio Digital Learning School

Ohio Digital Learning School, authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools, is a tuition-free online public charter school serving student in grades 9 through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, ODLS is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ODLS, visit odls.k12.com.

