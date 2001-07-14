American Water Named One of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced it was named one of Barron%26rsquo%3Bs+100+Most+Sustainable+Companies+for+2022.

"Delivering a reliable supply of safe, clean, and affordable drinking water to our customers and treating their wastewater is fundamental to the business. American Water's dedication to our environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles confirms our belief that ‘how’ a company operates is just as important as ‘what’ a company does," said Lynda DiMenna, Chief Environmental and Safety Officer, American Water. “We’re proud to have once again been included on Barron’s list of 100 most sustainable companies.”

This is the fifth year in a row that American Water was named to this list. This year, the company was the highest ranked utility and ranked 19th overall.

American Water’s commitment to its ESG goals and sustainability provide a powerful foundation to help drive the company’s performance, its growth strategy, and its environmental leadership in the water industry. These goals include:

Reduce scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40% by 2025 from a 2007 baseline.

By 2035, reduce water usage by 15% in water delivered per customer compared to a 2014/2015 averaged baseline.

By 2030, increase water system resiliency to respond to more extreme events by increasing its Utility Resilience Index (URI) weighted average by 10% from a 2020 baseline.

The company will invest $28 to $32 billion over the next ten years to reinforce the quality and reliability of its essential water services, and to bring water and wastewater solutions to communities across the country.

In January, the company was also named on Corporate+Knights+18th+annual+Global+100+list+of+the+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Sustainable+Corporations%2C ranked number six as the top ranked water utility company on the list. In addition, and for the fourth consecutive year, American Water was selected for the 2022+Bloomberg+Gender-Equality+Index (GEI) which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

