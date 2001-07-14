Herbalife Nutrition Opens Expansive State-of-the-Art Facility in India to Meet Continued Local and Global Growth

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, has officially opened the doors to its newest 154,697 square foot Global Business Services Center, which houses technology, a contact center, creative services, an innovation center, a quality laboratory and a research and development facility, in Whitefield, a suburb of Bangalore, India. The facility will meet both global growth and local India growth, which saw full-year 2021 year-over-year net sales growth of 49%.

“Due to substantial growth in India over the last 12 years, our employee base has grown from 30 to more than 900 employees and we expect it to grow to approximately 1,500 over the next five years,” said Mark Schissel, Chief Operating Officer for Herbalife Nutrition. “Our new facility will allow us to better serve the local market and the world by meeting the growing demand for our trusted nutrition products.”

The company has invested approximately $5 million to build this Center of Excellence, including a world-class infrastructure with sophisticated lab equipment and office space. This facility will be one of the company’s largest technology hubs.

The state-of-the-art innovation center, quality laboratory and a research and development facility are expected to open in the second quarter of 2022 and will provide an environment for further expanding the company’s existing products and developing new ones for the region.

The new quality lab and research and development facility benefit from advanced technologies that support product development and help meet Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards, such as sensory booths, that through computer aided sensory analysis, measure product attributes like flavor, smell, taste, texture, and appearance, among others. Additional technology includes stability chambers that maintain modified atmospheric conditions of temperature and relative humidity to ascertain the impact of these environmental conditions on products to help determine shelf life.

Other infrastructure technologies play a key role in ensuring safety, quality and compliance to pollution control board requirements, such as the four separate air handling units that ensure air quality.

This facility will be home to one of the company’s ten laboratories around the world and will expand the company’s resources and commitment to high quality trusted nutrition products. The planned innovation and distributor experience center will offer learning opportunities for distributors.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

