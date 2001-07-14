Elementary Students in Roscoe, Texas and Beyond Need Consistency and Safety to Start Their Education Off Properly

Enrollment is now open for the 2022-23 school year at Lonestar Online Academy at Roscoe (LSOA), a public-school program of the Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District, for students K-6.

The 2022 school enrollment season comes in the midst of yet another COVID surge nationwide, leaving parents scrambling for ideas. According to some+reports, more parents than ever are looking at ongoing online options for their families.

“Our littlest students need to be safe, but they also need to grow. Our LSOA team has been providing virtual education in Texas for almost 10 years and have the systems and curriculum in place to keep your child moving forward,” said Kyla Pickrell, Head of School at LSOA.

An online public-school program, LSOA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-6 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose LSOA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

LSOA is now accepting enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. More information on LSOA and enrollment requirements can be found at lsoa.k12.com or by downloading the free K12+mobile+app for iOS and Android devices.

About Lonestar Online Academy at Roscoe

Lonestar Online Academy at Roscoe (LSOA) is a public-school program of the Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades Pre-K-6. LSOA is tuition-free for full-time, Texas residents and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about LSOA, visit lsoa.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005009/en/