Alaska Communications Lends Support to Veteran Iditarod Musher Ramey Smyth and Iconic Fur Rondy Festival

Alaska+Communications is proud to play a role in Alaska’s winter traditions through The Last Great Race and Fur Rondy.

Supporting a storied Iditarod family

For a decade, Alaska Communications has been the primary sponsor for musher Ramey Smyth in his quest for Nome. He is the son of Iditarod mushers Bud Smyth, who raced in the first Iditarod, and the late Lolly Medley, who competed in the second race. He and his wife, Becca Moore, own and operate Smyth Racing Team Homestretch Kennel, a professional sled dog racing kennel. Smyth has raced the Iditarod 27 times placing in the top ten 11 times.

“Ramey and his family represent the hardworking Alaska spirit,” said Heather Rhodes with Alaska Communications. “He has an impressive racing track record, but more importantly, is known for supporting his community and being a good role model. We’re proud to support him and we’re cheering him on as he and his team set their sights on Nome.”

The Iditarod’s ceremonial start is Saturday, March 5 in Anchorage. The official race begins March 6 in Willow, Alaska.

A Fur Rondy like no other

Fur Rondy is our nation’s premier winter festival. Dating back to the mid-1930s, it’s a significant part of Anchorage’s history.

“We are people who, and communities that, endure extreme conditions,” said Rhodes. “The spirit of celebrating resiliency and brighter days ahead is exactly what we need.”

Alaska Communications supports the festival through sponsorships and volunteerism. Fur Rondy proceeds support local commerce, as well as nonprofits like Toys for Tots.

Fur+Rondy is Feb. 25-March 6 in Anchorage.

