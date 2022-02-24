Gratomic Inc. Ranked Among Top Performing Mining Companies by the TSX Venture 50(TM) for 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") ( TSXV:GRAT, Financial)( OTCQX:CBULF, Financial)(FSE:CB82) announces that it has been selected by the 2022 TSX Venture 50™ program as one of the top 10 performing mining stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange, ranking in third place. The Exchange currently hosts over 1,600 companies, including more than 240 mining companies, which highlights the significance of this achievement for the Company.

Companies selected by the TSX Venture 50™, tend to be actively traded in the market, experience tremendous growth, and offer excellent returns to their shareholders and stakeholders. Over the past several months, Gratomic has maintained a stable share price and continues to deliver on fundamental Company achievements as developments unfold. The Company experienced a 306% share price appreciation and 681% Market Cap growth over 2021.

"Gratomic has experienced a tremendous 2021 and we are proud to have our hard work recognized by this esteemed award," stated Arno Brand CEO & President, "We look forward to a very busy and productive 2022 and maximized returns for our valued shareholders."

About the TSX Venture 50™

TSX Venture 50TM is an annual ranking of the top performers of the past year on TSX Venture Exchange, the world-leading capital formation platform for early-stage growth Companies.

Each year, 10 companies are selected from five key sectors, based on their performance across three equally weighted criteria - market cap growth, share price appreciation, and trading and liquidity. The TSX Venture 50TM program shines a light on their successes and contributions to driving growth in the Canadian economy, creating jobs, and building shareholder value.

Representatives from the 2022 TSX Venture 50TM companies will join Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation and Enterprise Marketing Officer, TMX Group, to virtually open the market at 9:30 a.m. ET on February 24, 2022, to celebrate this achievement.

For more information visit: www.tsx.com/venture50.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at [email protected] or (416) 561- 4095

