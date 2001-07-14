GameSquare Esports Launches Fourth Frame Studios With Former FaZe Clan VP of Content

GameSquare+Esports, a publicly traded international esports and gaming company, today announced the launch of Fourth Frame Studios, a first-of-its-kind content production and creative execution studio at the intersection of gaming and culture. With former FaZe Clan Vice President of Content Oluwafemi “Femi” Okusanya at the helm, the LA-based studio will develop creative content solutions for brands to reach the next generation of consumers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005410/en/

Former FaZe Clan VP of Content Oluwafemi “Femi” Okusanya launches Fourth Frame Studios, a GameSquare Esports company that will develop creative content solutions for clients across gaming, sports, fashion, entertainment, and consumer products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“With an unrivaled ability to connect with youth culture and access to a vast network of talented creators, Fourth Frame Studios is positioned to shake up the digital content space in a major way,” said Femi Okusanya, Head of Studio, Fourth Frame Studios. “We’re committed to telling stories from different points of view and creating culturally impactful entertainment that is representative of gamers and their broader interests.”

Fourth Frame Studios will leverage its deep understanding of Gen Z audiences and unmatched network of creators to design and produce culturally relevant content for clients across gaming, sports, fashion, entertainment, and consumer products. The studio offers a full suite of creative resources and production services to better position brands within digital ecosystems. This includes creating premium long-form and short-form video content, curating and executing experiential in-person events, and concepting digital products and experiences, such as designing AR and VR environments in the metaverse.

Fourth Frame Studios comprises a diverse team of experienced creatives. Actor, singer, dancer, and musician Jordan Fisher will join the Fourth Frame Studios team as Creative Advisor for Original IP Development to inform the studio’s expansion into original programming for TV and streaming platforms. Former 100 Thieves VP of Marketing and brand executive at Adidas and Activision, Mark Rasoul, will support the launch of Fourth Frame Studios as Strategic Brand Consultant.

“I’ve been gaming my whole life – it’s been a great way for me to connect with friends, family, and my fans,” said Jordan Fisher. “As an original IP advisor at Fourth Frame Studios, I’ll be able to uniquely merge my passion for gaming with my expertise in film and television to ideate meaningful and authentic programming beyond the more traditional platforms of today.”

As part of GameSquare, Fourth Frame Studios will have access to a portfolio of companies that will broaden the scope of its capabilities and allow the company to push creative limits. This includes GCN’s resources as well as Cut+Sew’s expertise at the intersection of sports, entertainment, technology, and new media and its curated network of influencers to help brands reach a younger, more culturally-relevant audience in genuine ways.

“We identified a gap in the market between high-end, strategic content production needs from brands and in-depth, in-house knowledge of how to stay relevant amongst hard-to-reach audiences such as gamers,” said Justin Kenna, CEO, GameSquare Esports. “Femi’s unique experience will enable him and the Fourth Frame Studios team to create bespoke programs for brands that can be distributed to every platform where the next generation of consumers are.”

For more information, follow Fourth Frame Studios on Twitter @4thframestudios or visit fourthframestudios.com.

About Fourth Frame Studios

Fourth Frame Studios, a GameSquare Esports Inc. company, is an LA-based content production and creative studio at the intersection of gaming and youth culture. Through its diverse and talented team of creatives led by former VP of Content at FaZe Clan Oluwafemi “Femi” Okusanya, Fourth Frame Studios is able to seamlessly integrate brands into youth-dominated digital spaces. For more information on Fourth Frame Studios, please visit fourthframestudios.com.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ) (OTCQB: GMSQF) (FRA: 29Q1) is a publicly traded international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, Reciprocity Corp. ("Reciprocity"), which provides the Company access to Asia, Latin America and North America, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and, most recently, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA. Reciprocity's gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005410/en/