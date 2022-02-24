Black Bird Biotech Announces MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide Efficacy Report Findings

BHighly Effective Against Spider Mites, Molds and Mildews; Plant-Based Formula of Strictly Food-Grade Ingredients Shows its Power, Including Capacity to Act as a Repellant

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that British Columbia laboratory Botanical Research in Motion (BRIM) had delivered its Efficacy Testing Report on BBBT's MiteXstreamTM.

The Report was authored by Dr. Fawzia Afreen, who, in addition to holding three international patents, publishing over 40 articles in peer-reviewed international journals and publishing two books, possesses nearly 20 years of experience in plant horticulture, plant tissue culture, and plant production.

The Report, entitled "MiteXstreamTM - a new, safe, environmentally friendly and the most effective biopesticide for controlling pests in Cannabis", details the extensive testing procedures undertaken and ends with the following summary assessment:

"To summarize, the major findings of the study are: MiteXstream biopesticide can be a safe alternative of chemical pesticides and to achieve the maximum benefit the use of full-strength full strength concentration without any addition of surfactant is recommended. It can effectively control or eradicate the spider mites and powdery mildew as well as work as a preventative measure when applied at the appropriate dose, time, and stage. The use of MiteXstream is not limited to Cannabis it can be used to control pest infestation in a wide range of plants."

"This report shows MiteXstreamTM to be precisely what we have maintained: the capacities of MiteXstreamTM are capable of saving literally billions annually in lost crops," said Fabian Deneault, developer of MiteXstreamTM and President of BBBT. "The full report will be posted on our website early next week."

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries, and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in-state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe, and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

