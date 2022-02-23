DigiMax Updates Mobile-App Launch Progress

MORE THAN 1000 DOWNLOADS AND ACCELERATING

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or ""DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce that it has now surpassed 1,000 downloads of the mobile-app version of CryptoHawk AI, enjoying a 4.9 rating on both Apple and Google App Stores with more than 150 ratings within two weeks of our launch.

The number of downloads per day continues accelerating as various marketing campaigns are gaining traction. Downloading the App is as easy as searching for CryptoHawk on either Apple or Google App stores.

CryptoHawk AI is seeing increasing views, shares, and followers on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit. On Reddit alone in the past week, a single ad enjoyed more than 800,000 impressions over 7 days.

DigiMax is also pleased to announce that it is finally able to make the world's third largest token exchange, BitGet, accessible from the CryptoHawk AI app. BitGet will be offered as a Preferred Partner trading platform in the app within the next week. In the opposite direction, CryptoHawk AI will be directly accessible from the BitGet trading site. Both companies will now also feature the other's service on their websites and apps.

DigiMax expects to launch, and re-launch, relationships with other high-profile influencers and market participants over the next 60 days.

The benefits of AI are being demonstrated through the three features (Long-Short, Trend Watch, and Altcoin Radar) offered by CryptoHawk AI. Notably, Altcoin Radar has had 20 calls in the past 30 days that have each returned more than 12% within 48 hours, and 9 of those have returned more than 20% in the same period. To take maximum advantage of this tool, users who set "Notifications" can react fastest without being glued to their app at all times.

Notifications in the Basic program are available at a base price of US$29.99 per month (less when subscribed on an annual basis). For more intense or sophisticated users, back-testing data and other detailed analytics are available in the Premium package at US$99.99 per month (also less when subscribed on an annual basis).

"We truly believe we have one of the best crypto analytics tools available in the market today, and I offer a huge ‘thank you' to everyone who has had a role to play in its development right from the beginning," says DigiMax CEO, Chris Carl. "With an accelerating marketing effort that is now gaining traction on multiple fronts, and a growing number of influential relationships and partnerships, we are looking forward to even brighter days to come."

Other

The Company has elected to suspend the operation of its Cayman funds until markets regain some strength and new capital is once again entering the market.

The Company's cash position remains strong, and with the development of CryptoHawk now complete, the monthly cash burn will be substantially reduced. The Company also sees the potential to increase its revenue by several multiples over the coming months both through the ongoing growth of CryptoHawk and through the introduction of new and previously announced services, both crypto-related and in non-crypto market segments, that are expected to be revenue-generating in the near term. Despite difficult markets, DigiMax is financially strong.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is an Artificial Intelligence technology Company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM partner, and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data, and Cryptocurrency technology.

To learn more, visit our website: https://digimaxglobal.com/

Contact: (833) - DIGIMAX (833-344-4629)

Thierry Hubert

Chief Technology Officer

(833) 344-4629 x701

[email protected]

Chris Carl

President & CEO

(833) 344-4629 x700

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company's future plans, expectations and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the platforms and software described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. There is no assurance that the purchase of MADA will be completed upon the terms stated above or at all or that the Company will be able to successfully enforce payment of amounts advanced by it under the Note in the event of a default thereunder.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: DigiMax Global Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/690270/DigiMax-Updates-Mobile-App-Launch-Progress



