Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Announces Board Addition Keene Taylor

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February, 24, 2022 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) is pleased to announce the addition of Keene Taylor, lifelong Southwest Michigan resident and businessman, to the Boards of Directors for Sturgis Bancorp and Sturgis Bank and Trust Company. Keene is a partner at both Real Property Management and Realty Executives in St. Joseph, MI. Taylor is also active in the Lion's Club and the Berrien Community Foundation.

In June 2020 Keene began serving on the St. Joseph Banking Center Community Advisory Board. Unique to Sturgis Bank, this diverse group of area professionals help guide our respecive community banking centers to focus on localized business and community needs.

"As retired banker of over 35 years, I know the formula for success revolves around taking care of the customer. There is no better model for this formula than the community banking model. Sturgis Bank shares the common belief: if you take care of your customers and employees, the community and the shareholders will prosper. I am excited to continue on in an expanded role with Sturgis Bank, as they continue to serve our local communities."- Keene Taylor, Real Property Management & Realty Executives

"I am thrilled to have the addition of Keene Taylor to our Corporate Boards. He has an extensive background in banking and real estate. Keene has been instrumental in our growth in St. Joseph and in Berrien County. Keene will continue to serve on our community board in Berrien County. He is a respected business leader and will provide insight for management as the bank continues to execute our strategic plan." -Eric Eishen, President & CEO Sturgis Bank & Trust Company

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Portage, Marshall, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

