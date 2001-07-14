PowerSchool Releases 2022 K-12 Talent Index Education Research Report

PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, released its 2022+K-12+Talent+Index+Education+Research+Report. The report represents the findings from an annual survey of more than 300 education experts across the country who share their experiences and insights on trends, challenges, and priorities for their districts and organizations.

The report, developed by Strategy Analytics, also includes:

Ways K-12 educators use COVID relief funds to drive positive change

Key attributes of organizations with the highest staff retention rates

How leaders onboard new hires faster and more effectively

PowerSchool will share key findings and insights from the report in a webinar, titled: %3Ci%3ETraits+of+High-Performing+Districts%3C%2Fi%3E March 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. PT.This free live webinar will help participants learn what helps high-performing districts onboard faster and retain more teachers and staff.

Educators can get a copy of the report and learn about growing trends in K-12 talent management, as well as get clear data on how schools and districts can use technology to help improve staff retention while accelerating hiring.

To get a copy of the K-12 Talent Index Education Research report, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powerschool.com%2Fwhitepaper%2F2022-powerschool-k-12-talent-index-education-research-report%2F.

Register for the webinar at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powerschool.com%2Fwebinar%2Ftraits-of-high-performing-districts-in-our-2022-talent-index-report%2F.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 13,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others

PSWC-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005857/en/