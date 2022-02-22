This Insider Just Sold Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

GuruFocus data shows that Arthur Ajemyan, SVP and CFO of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co ( RS), sold 4540 shares on 2022-02-22.

Insiders selling shares can cause investors concern. This could indicate that insiders have become bearish about the shares of their company's stock. Investors should pay close attention to insiders' ability to determine the company's value. We'll take a closer look at the insider sale to determine if Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is worthy of some skepticism.

Arthur Ajemyan trades

Arthur Ajemyan sold total 4540 shares over the last year.

This means that the most recent sale was Arthur Ajemyan's only share-sale in the last year. They may have changed their minds about the stock after a negative development.

Trends from the inside

One insider selling doesn't necessarily mean other insiders have a bearish view of the stock. Is the stock being sold by other insiders? Or have top company executives and owners bought more recently?

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co's insider transactions history shows that there were 0 insider buys over the last year. During the same period, 10 insider sales have occurred.

Arthur Ajemyan, an insider who has sold shares in recent times isn't the only one. Other company insiders have been doing more buying than selling recently which can be troubling for investors. We should remember that insiders can sell shares for many reasons. A high level of insider sales could indicate a negative sign or neutral, depending upon the motivation behind it.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

