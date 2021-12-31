Rovin Capital Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

New Purchases: BSEP, BNDX, IJT, ANGL, ACIO, JEPI, WFC, BMY, LMT, INTC, GILD, PHYL, AZPN, TYL, MO, LNG, MRK, STZ, BJAN, BRK.B, CTVA, D, CRM, PM, BLKB, PFE, K, MDT, FB, BA, GWRE, PII, ZBH, CMP, WU, BUFG, BIIB, MCD, KO, KLAC, CHRW, MAS, NOW, MCHP, ICE, EFX, GD, ROP, BAUG, CPB, VEEV, EJAN,

Investment company Rovin Capital Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September, sells SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rovin Capital . As of 2021Q4, Rovin Capital owns 113 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROVIN CAPITAL 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rovin+capital+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 150,306 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.23% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 60,078 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 128,581 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 663.59% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 83,834 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 433.40% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 71,210 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 115,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 52,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03. The stock is now traded at around $118.707700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 16,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu. The purchase prices were between $29.8 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 37,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $57.568400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 663.59%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.988400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 128,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 433.40%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $137.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 83,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 224.43%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 133,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 243.24%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 52,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 117.68%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2567.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 162.16%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2921.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $25.17.

Rovin Capital reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.02%. The sale prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $138.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Rovin Capital still held 29,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovin Capital reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 21.92%. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $99.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Rovin Capital still held 22,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.