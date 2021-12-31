Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. Buys Alphabet Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Ahren Acquisition Corp, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Gores Holdings VIII Inc

- New Purchases: GS, AHRNU, GOOG, DCRD, IVCBU, CFIV, APXIU, AFTR, RBAC, SV, SANB, GGAAU, EDNC, ARTE, GTAC, GGPI, CPAA, CPAA, EQIX, PRPB, OXAC, KCGI, BMAC, EVE.U, ADP, FDX, HPE, EUCR, SHAP.U, DD, CFLT, APD, REGN, APSG, BOAC, FTCV, MOTV, VTAQ, NSTB, TBSA, AHPA, OXUS, VMGAU, LGVCU, DSAQ, SUAC.U, ALORU, UTAAU, FNVT, WEL.U, ADALU, ABBV, HIGA, MO, TREB, ACEV, SRSA, PRSR, HCIC, OEPW, IOACU, SZZLU, APN.U, ACDI.U, GIAC, RCFA.U, BLEUU, ROCAU, BIOSU, PORT.U, HAIAU, ARCK, ARRY, CFFE, NFYS, TLGYU, THAC, CFFSU, MLAIU, TOACU, TRAQ.U, MPRAU, SHCAU, SVNAU, NPABU, RRAC.U, GVCIU, FLYA, CBRGU, LFACU, LFACU, LGTOU, VHNAU, PACI.U, GEEXU, STET.U, FOUN, MTVC.U, SCUA.U, BFAC.U, PRLHU, APCA.U, CSTA, BNNR, BRD.U, ONYX, HTAQ, TWNI, CMCAU, FRBNU, TROX, ITHX, TSIB, IQMDU, MNTN.U, BPACU, INTE, PTON, LGSTU, BITE, MBSC,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, HAAC, NFLX, CRM, PV, KAHC, BTWN, BAC, XPOA, PYPL, FB, SWKS, TGT, JPM, VYGG, NGC, DHCA, LUXA, AAPL, SPGS, CVII, CCV, LFTR, ADSK, SNRH, WPCB, TWND, ASZ, ARTA, AMZN, SCOA, CRHC, MUDS, MUDS, EQD, ADBE, KD, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: CRWD, FVIV, UNH, DDOG, AMD, XOM, SE, NOW, EOCW, AVGO, TRTL, CCJ, ATVI, CSCO, SNII, ACRO, BSAQ,
- Sold Out: BBY, GIIX, LIII, QCOM, UNP, MSFT, FMC, CVX, WMT, NGCA, LMT, EDNCU, COLI, IBM, SKIN, INTC, NSC, CPAAU, CPAAU, PKG, KO, EJFA, AFTR.U, ARTEU, LOW, ED, GILD, TRU, C, PPL, IR, RBLX, DCRDU, OXUSU, VPCC, DSAQ.U, BIGC, AEE, PNC, HGV, JAMF, JAMF, DCRC, J, TXN, AHPAU, AHPAU, DCRN, JNJ, FLYA.U, GIA.U, CVS, SLVRU, VAC, KVSA, HCNE, WAB, IACB, V, TDG, MU, PLD, FACA, CLIM, KVSC, SWBK, DUNE, KPLT, REKR, ENFA, BTNB, OACB, DMYQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd.
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 4,030,000 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio.
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 1,100,000 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio.
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 1,158,900 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.
- UBS Group AG (UBS) - 4,575,700 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 110,600 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $331.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ahren Acquisition Corp (AHRNU)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Ahren Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2564.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV (DCRD)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (IVCBU)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIV)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.802300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 363,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 678.86%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2567.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 11,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Assurance Acquisition Corp (HAAC)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp by 453.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 690,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 78.50%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $372.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 214.39%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp (PV)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp by 140.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 779,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp by 117.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 643,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.Sold Out: Gores Holdings VIII Inc (GIIX)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.95.Sold Out: Leo Holdings III Corp (LIII)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Leo Holdings III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.Reduced: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 80%. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. still held 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. still held 1,000,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 55.87%. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $448.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. still held 5,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in Datadog Inc by 43.03%. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $153.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. still held 22,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.
