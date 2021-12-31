Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. Buys Alphabet Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Ahren Acquisition Corp, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Gores Holdings VIII Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Ahren Acquisition Corp, Netflix Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Gores Holdings VIII Inc, Leo Holdings III Corp, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. owns 333 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eisler+capital+%28uk%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 4,030,000 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 1,100,000 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 1,158,900 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 4,575,700 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 110,600 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $331.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Ahren Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2564.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.802300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 363,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 678.86%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2567.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 11,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp by 453.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 690,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 78.50%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $372.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 214.39%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp by 140.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 779,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp by 117.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 643,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Leo Holdings III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 80%. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. still held 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. still held 1,000,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 55.87%. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $448.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. still held 5,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in Datadog Inc by 43.03%. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $153.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. still held 22,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.