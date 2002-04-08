Backblaze Introduces Postman Collection

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze announced their latest step in supporting developers wherever and however they want to work: a ​​new Postman Collection for the Backblaze S3 Compatible API. Postman’s platform makes building, testing, and using APIs a breeze. Offering enhanced documentation for the Backblaze S3 Compatible API on Postman opens Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage to a broader audience of developers who seek an easy, affordable object storage service that won’t lock them in or penalize them for making use of their data.



“The S3 Compatible API is important for such a huge number of developers. We don’t want to get in developers' way or add steps to their process,” Pat Patterson, Chief Developer Evangelist at Backblaze explained. “By making documentation and testing available in places like Postman, where our customers already operate, we’re happily knocking down one more barrier to them getting their job done.”

Backblaze’s Postman Collection unlocks huge potential for testing and utilizing B2 Cloud Storage in a wide variety of applications. For instance, developers can now quickly interact with the S3 Compatible API via Postman’s “Run in Postman” button, essentially allowing one-click startup for working with B2 Cloud Storage. The collection also gives developers ready access to documentation in line with users’ workflows.

"Providers like Backblaze care about the developer experience of learning and implementing new technologies. Over 17 million developers already use Postman as their go-to tool for working with APIs, and so sharing a public workspace in the Postman API Network has become table stakes for technology providers,” Joyce Lin, Head of Developer Relations at Postman, commented. “By offering robust APIs supported by interactive documentation in Postman, Backblaze opens the door to easier onboarding for a huge number of developers."

From the launch of the S3 Compatible API in 2020 to the inaugural Backblaze Developer Day in 2021, and the recent launch of a Developer Evangelism team, Backblaze has established a regular and growing cadence of outreach and support for the developer community. “Look out for a steady stream of resources, demos, videos, and guides built by developers for developers on the Backblaze Blog,” Patterson added.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with close to 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

