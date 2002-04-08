Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 2021 Form 10-K Available on Website

Houston, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (: SHLX) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be viewed on the Partnership’s website at www.shellmidstreampartners.com . The filing can be accessed by selecting the “Financial Reporting” link.

Also, upon written request, limited partners may receive, free of charge, a printed copy of the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements. Requests should be communicated in writing to Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., Attention: Jamie Parker, Investor Relations at 150 N. Dairy Ashford, Houston, Texas 77079.

TAX CONSIDERATIONS

This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of. the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

