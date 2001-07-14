Schwab Asset Management Announces ETF Share Splits

Schwab Asset Management, the asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation, is announcing forward share splits on five Schwab ETFs. Forward ETF share splits increase the number of shares outstanding and decrease the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share. The share splits will not change the total value of a shareholder’s investment.

The ETF share splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the close of markets on March 8, 2022, payable after the close of the markets on March 10, 2022. Shares will begin trading at their post-split price on March 11, 2022.

Ticker Fund Name NAV per Share

(as of 2/23/22) Split Ratio SCHG Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $135.36 2:1 SCHX Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF $100.47 2:1 SCHB Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF $99.63 2:1 SCHA Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF $89.45 2:1 SCHH Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $45.46 2:1

The following table illustrates the effect of a hypothetical 2-for-1 forward ETF share split:

Period Number of Shares

Owned Hypothetical NAV per

Share Total Value of

Shares Pre-Split 100 $100.00 $10,000 Post-Split 200 $50.00 $10,000

For a complete list of Schwab ETFs, see here.

About Schwab Asset Management

One of the industry’s largest and most experienced asset managers, Schwab Asset Management offers a focused lineup of competitively priced ETFs, mutual funds and separately managed account strategies designed to serve the central needs of most investors. By operating through clients’ eyes, and putting them at the center of our decisions, we aim to deliver exceptional experiences to investors and the financial professionals who serve them. As of December 31, 2022, Schwab Asset Management managed approximately $635.8 billion on a discretionary basis and $41.5 billion on a non-discretionary basis. More information is available at www.schwabassetmanagement.com.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

Disclosures:

Investors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can obtain a prospectus, or if available, a summary prospectus by visiting www.schwabassetmanagement.com%2Fschwabetfs_prospectus. Please read it carefully before investing.

Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate and are subject to market volatility, so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Unlike mutual funds, shares of ETFs are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than the net asset value (NAV).

Schwab Asset Management is the dba name for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., the investment adviser for Schwab ETFs. Schwab ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO). Schwab Asset Management and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Schwab) Member SIPC are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation and not affiliated with SIDCO.

