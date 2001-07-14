The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Koppers Holdings Inc. (“Koppers” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KOP) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 23, 2022, Koppers disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was conducting an investigation “into the Company’s public non-GAAP financial metrics disclosures regarding the Company’s debt reduction target and net leverage ratio for Fiscal Year 2019 and the related management of its accounts payable.” Koppers’ Chief Executive Officer and other current and former officers and employees had received subpoenas for information and testimony pursuant to a formal order of investigation dated February 14, 2021.

