Pioneer Natural Resources Denounces Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Pioneer Natural Resources today denounced Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The borders and self-governance choices of sovereign nations must be respected. Russia has decided on a war of choice which will have negative impacts not only in Ukraine, but across the globe. We deplore the unnecessary loss of life this conflict will cause. Our prayers and support go out to the people of Ukraine.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

