CMC Signs Drill Contract for Its Silver Hart Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) (OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Hardrock Diamond Drilling Ltd. ("Hardrock") based in Penticton British Columbia with an operations base in Whitehorse, Yukon. The contract provides for up to 5,000 meters of drilling to be completed at its flagship Silver Hart Project targeting high grade silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement ("CRD") style deposits.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted, "We are very glad to have secured Hardrock to support our 2022 exploration program. This was a critical component to our program planning that has now been concluded."

Qualified Person

Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") and Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the "Rancheria South Project"). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil, Terra Nova and Rodney Pond all of which are in Newfoundland.

On behalf of the Board:

"John Bossio"

John Bossio, Chairman

CMC METALS LTD.

