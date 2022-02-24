Alterola Biotech, Inc. Announces Application to Upgrade to OTCQB

BIRKENHEAD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Alterola Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:ABTI) or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed an application to upgrade from the OTC PINK tier to the OTCQB tier of OTC Markets.

Tim Rogers, Executive Chairman said, "We are delighted to announce that Alterola has applied to upgrade to the OTCQB market. This is another major milestone in the development of the Company and increases the profile of Alterola within the US and European investment communities and provides further opportunity for the growth of the Company and for potential investors to invest with confidence in Alterola."

Seamus McAuley, CEO said, "We are excited to be able to submit the Company's application to upgrade to the OTCQB market. It builds on Alterola's significant progression in recent months and the potential uplift is attractive to potential investors in the Company. If the application is successful, the OTCQB platform provides a number of interesting opportunities for Alterola moving forward, including an opportunity to address a larger investing audience. We will provide an update on the application process when we have more information."

About Alterola Biotech, Inc.

Alterola Biotech, Inc. is a UK based pharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid, cannabinoid-like, and non-cannabinoid pharmaceutical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and targeting European novel food approval of cannabinoid-based, cannabinoid-like and non-cannabinoid ingredients and products. If you would like more information about Alterola Biotech Inc., please visit our website https://alterola-abti.com/ or contact our Investor Relations Department at +353 86 838 9812 or [email protected].

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Alterola's current expectations regarding future events, including statements regarding financial performance, the timing of preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing, and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions, the relevance of Alterola's product candidates currently in development. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors, including (inter alia), the success of Alterola's research and development strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, and the potential acceptance of any future product that may (if ever) be approved by the appropriate regulatory authorities by consumer and medical professionals. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties associated with an investment in Alterola can be found in Alterola's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Alterola undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

