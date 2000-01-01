No Caffeine Jitters for Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. ( KDP, Financial) reported strong financial results on Thursday for both the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021 and affirmed guidance for 2022. Wall Street expects more of the same during the coming months.

The beverage company recorded fourth quarter earnings per share of 45 cents, up from 39 cents in the year-ago quarter, which was in line with consensus. Fourth-quarter net income rose to $843 million, or 59 cents a share, nearly double the $428 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Both pricing and volumes proved resilient in the face of Omicron concerns.

Net sales for the full year of 2021 increased 9.2% to $12.68 billion, compared to $11.62 billion in the year-ago period, driven by strong growth in each business segment. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 8.4%, driven by higher volume/mix of 5.7% and favorable net price realization of 2.7%. On a two-year basis, constant currency net sales advanced 13.9% versus 2019.

At the market's close on Thursday, shares were selling at $36.65, down 3.70% on the day following the news.

Keurig Dr Pepper enjoyed strong performance in 2021, marking the successful completion of its three-year merger period, with results that met or exceeded all key commitments.

Among its highlights, the company posted high single-digit net sales growth and double-digit adjusted diluted earnings per share growth.

It also grew market share in nearly 75% of the company's cold beverage retail base, while adding nearly 3 million new U.S. households to the Keurig system, bringing the total number of households to almost 36 million. This is a reflection of successful brewer innovation, including the Keurig Supreme Plus Smart – the company's first connected brewer launch.

Keurig Dr Pepper also improved its management leverage ratio to 2.9 by the end of 2021, while continuing to navigate the evolving macro challenges presented by Covid-19 and prioritize and invest in the health and safety of its employees.

The company also advanced its corporate responsibility agenda, which included adding new goals for diversity and inclusion, positive hydration and regenerative agriculture.

Executives said they expect to hit their original 2022 targets for net sales and adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid-single-digit range. "We finished 2021 with exceptional top-line momentum, driven by robust consumer demand across our portfolio, and our third consecutive year of double-digit Adjusted EPS growth,” Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort said. “Despite ongoing macro and Covid-related challenges, we successfully delivered our merger commitments on or ahead of the targets we set four years ago. We head into 2022 with confidence in the stronger, faster-growing business we have built, poised to continue to drive outsized long-term value creation in an environment that we expect to remain challenging for some time."

Analysts at Cowen Research said that Keurig Dr Pepper's revenue growth is expected to build through the year, with coffee systems having a slow start in the first quarter of 2022, given the tough comp and continued supply chain challenges. “EPS growth is expected to be weighted to the back-half, with HSD growth anticipated. Supply chain challenges are expected to be most impactful in 1Q22, and easing through the year. Meanwhile, inflationary pressures are also expected to moderate by year-end.”

Cowen said it is holding its fiscal year 2022 earnings per share estimate unchanged at $1.69 and introduced fiscal 2023 earnings per share guidance of $1.82, “which implies HSD growth and is in line with KDP's long-term targets. We are holding our PT at $37, which implies a ~20x multiple on FY2 EPS.”