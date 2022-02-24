Montrouge, France, February 24, 2022

DBV Technologies to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates on March 3, 2022

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to report full year 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.

This call is accessible via the below teleconferencing numbers, followed by the reference ID: 50283860.

United States: (866) 939-3921

Canada: (866) 215-5508

United Kingdom: 0808 238 9578

France: 0805 102 604

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV’s website after the event.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact

Anne Pollak

DBV Technologies

+1 857-529-2363

[email protected]

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

DBV Technologies

+1 646-842-2393

[email protected]

