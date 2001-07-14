Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces the Promotion of Ersan Sayman to Executive Vice President of Merchandising

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced the promotion of Ersan Sayman to Executive Vice President of Merchandising. Sayman will report to Lisa Laube, President, until her April 2022 retirement, after which Sayman will report to Tom Taylor, CEO. Sayman, a 19-year veteran of the company, most recently served as Senior Vice President of Merchandising.

“Ersan is an extraordinary leader and has been instrumental in the tremendous growth of the company,” said Lisa Laube, President of Floor & Decor. “During his tenure at Floor & Decor, Ersan has excelled in every role, improving our product assortments, solidifying our vendor partnerships, expanding our competitive differentiation, and building out a world-class merchandising team. His deep understanding of worldwide sourcing and flooring products, along with his experienced team, has helped us to diversify our vendor base and continue to offer the very best products at the very best prices.”

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor operating 160 warehouse-format stores and two design studios across 33 states as of December 30, 2021. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone, along with decorative accessories and wall tile, installation materials, and adjacent categories at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006215/en/