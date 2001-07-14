Central Garden & Pet to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference

Central Garden& Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) (“Central”), a market leader in the garden and pet industries, announced today that Niko Lahanas, CFO, will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 am Pacific Time).

The live audiocast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fbofa.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Fbofa%2Fconsumerretailtech2022%2F7X0GiF.cfm. A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available on Central’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.central.com.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2021 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit www.central.com.

