AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") ( NYSE:AXS, Financial) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share payable on April 18, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% Preferred Share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on April 18, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion at December 31, 2021 and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

