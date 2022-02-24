Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.55 per share of common stock representing a 22.2% increase from the $0.45 per share dividend last quarter. The dividend is payable March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 7, 2022.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

favicon.png?sn=NY73662&sd=2022-02-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-301490189.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY73662&Transmission_Id=202202241616PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY73662&DateId=20220224
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles