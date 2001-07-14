Spirit AeroSystems Applauds Leaders for Protecting Aviation Industry Jobs

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (“Spirit” or “Spirit AeroSystems”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR), today applauded congressional and aerospace industry leaders for protecting critical U.S. aviation manufacturing jobs.

Nearly 31,000 aviation jobs are being protected through the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) program following multiple rounds of funding that provided $673 million to 593 aviation supply chain businesses.

The bipartisan AMJP was championed by Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.) and Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.), helping the aviation industry emerge from the downturn in air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We applaud the leadership of Sen. Moran, Sen. Cantwell, Rep. Estes and Rep. Larsen for spearheading the AMJP program that has protected aviation jobs,” said Tom Gentile, president and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems. “After we witnessed a 96% drop in global air travel, this critical bipartisan, bicameral program helped bridge the gap for hundreds of aviation manufacturers and their employees.”

Gentile said the initial ideas around creating the AMJP program and ultimately the successful enactment of the bill likely would not have happened without the leadership of the Aerospace Industries Association and Eric Fanning, AIA president and CEO.

The AMJP also benefitted from the support of International Association of Machinists President Robert Martinez Jr., who saw how the bill could benefit aviation workers around the country.

“The AMJP protected thousands of jobs throughout the aviation supply chain and protected and strengthened our nation’s industrial base,” Gentile said. “We are fortunate to have congressional leaders, aviation industry champions and labor leaders who understand the value of retaining highly skilled aviation employees.”

The six-month federal program is a public-private partnership helping preserve aviation industry jobs by providing up to 50% compensation for certain eligible employees, with employer requirements such as guaranteeing wages and no reduction in hours.

