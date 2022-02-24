Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Zillow Group to Present at Wedbush Real Estate Technology Conference

4 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2022

Zillow Group Chief Executive Officer Rich Barton will participate in a fireside chat, moderated by Wedbush's Ygal Arounian, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on March 3, 2022.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance of the event at: https://wsw.com/webcast/wedbush41/z/1694934. Both live and replay versions of the webcast will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the company's Investor Relations website.

About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

(ZFIN)

favicon.png?sn=SF72317&sd=2022-02-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zillow-group-to-present-at-wedbush-real-estate-technology-conference-301489737.html

SOURCE Zillow Group, Inc.

