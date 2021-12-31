Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys AAR Corp, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Stewart Information Services Corp, Sells Federal Signal Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc, Mercury General Corp

New Purchases: AIR, ATSG, STC, EPR, CIVI, CIVI, AHCO, WLL,

Plano, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AAR Corp, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Stewart Information Services Corp, EPR Properties, Civitas Resources Inc, sells Federal Signal Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc, Mercury General Corp, Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, Diodes Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $656 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 178,202 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76% LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) - 1,029,818 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.7% ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) - 111,246 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.71% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 150,269 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.73% Fabrinet (FN) - 128,251 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.73%

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in AAR Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 329,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 431,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Stewart Information Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.21 and $80.18, with an estimated average price of $73.75. The stock is now traded at around $65.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 152,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $49.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 210,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 186,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Federal Signal Corp. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $43.51.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Mercury General Corp. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $56.86, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The sale prices were between $33.29 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.82.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Diodes Inc by 37.37%. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $112.42, with an estimated average price of $101.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC still held 124,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 32.12%. The sale prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $104.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC still held 118,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Stifel Financial Corp by 33.19%. The sale prices were between $65.84 and $77.66, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC still held 173,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.