Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys AAR Corp, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Stewart Information Services Corp, Sells Federal Signal Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc, Mercury General Corp

- New Purchases: AIR, ATSG, STC, EPR, CIVI, CIVI, AHCO, WLL,
- Added Positions: PRG,
- Reduced Positions: DIOD, AMN, SF, SEM, SPB, EXLS, HTH, EME, EVR, ISBC, FN, UMBF, LXP, MBUU, TPX, UFPI, GTN, PDM, CTRE, ABCB, VRTS, OFC, JACK, CATY, GPK, GFF, CC, OEC, PDCE, ITGR, TKR, ARGO, POR, BDN, WGO, EBS, WERN, PRIM, SWX, SHYF, HI, NBHC, GRBK, INT, IIVI, NMIH, MGRC, VBTX, LZB, GIII, NWE, SMP,
- Sold Out: FSS, BLDR, MCY, SBCF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC
- UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 178,202 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76%
- LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) - 1,029,818 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.7%
- ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) - 111,246 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.71%
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 150,269 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.73%
- Fabrinet (FN) - 128,251 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.73%
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in AAR Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 329,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 431,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Stewart Information Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.21 and $80.18, with an estimated average price of $73.75. The stock is now traded at around $65.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 152,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $49.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 210,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 186,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Federal Signal Corp. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $43.51.Sold Out: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28.Sold Out: Mercury General Corp (MCY)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Mercury General Corp. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $56.86, with an estimated average price of $53.62.Sold Out: Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The sale prices were between $33.29 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.82.Reduced: Diodes Inc (DIOD)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Diodes Inc by 37.37%. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $112.42, with an estimated average price of $101.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC still held 124,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 32.12%. The sale prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $104.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC still held 118,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Stifel Financial Corp (SF)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Stifel Financial Corp by 33.19%. The sale prices were between $65.84 and $77.66, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC still held 173,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.
