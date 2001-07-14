Halliburton Announces Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its annual meeting of shareholders will take place on May 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The Company will hold the meeting at its headquarters located at 3000 N. Sam Houston Parkway East, Houston, Texas. The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 21, 2022.

About Halliburton

