INDUS to Participate in the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS”), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, will participate in the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from March 7-9, 2022.

Michael Gamzon, the President and Chief Executive Office of INDUS, will give a company presentation followed by a question-and-answer session, on Wednesday, March 9, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The session will be broadcast live at https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Fglobal-property-ceo-conference%2Findus-realty-trust-inc-mar-2022. A recording will also be accessible for one year after the live presentation at the same link.

In connection with the conference, INDUS will also be sharing an updated investor presentation which will be made available on the Investors section of its website at ir.indusrt.com on Monday morning, March 7, 2022.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 36 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 5.4 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida in addition to several office/flex properties and undeveloped land.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224006115/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership