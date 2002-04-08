Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Havertys Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (: HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.25 per share on the common stock and $0.23 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2022. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

About Havertys
Havertys (: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.havertys.com.

SOURCE: Havertys

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, finance and
corporate secretary
