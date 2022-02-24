Altigen Announces Workgroup Insights for CoreInteract

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV which develops Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) solutions, today announced the availability of Workgroup Insights for CoreInteract.

Workgroup Insights is a native Microsoft Teams application delivering real-time key performance indicators for CoreInteract users in a graphic dashboard format. Specifically designed for departmental managers and supervisors of midsize to large enterprise organizations, Workgroup Insights provides a real-time view of both departmental workgroups and individual workgroup member performance, regardless of their location. Managers and supervisors will appreciate this tool to ensure optimal employee performance and enhance the customer experience.

"Workgroup Insights is a powerful application for line of business managers", said Mark Allen, Altigen's Chief Technology Officer. "In today's work at home environment managing employee performance can be a formidable task. The Workgroup Insights real-time dashboard enables managers to see, measure and manage employee performance. Trend analysis reports provide managers with further insights into employee performance over time."

According to Jeroen Andre de la Porte, CEO of SoftApp, Altigen's business partner based in the Netherlands, "Our focus is on providing world class Unified Communications and Collaborations that add true value to Microsoft Teams customers. Workgroup Insights, in conjunction with CoreInteract, does just that. Since Teams does not provide any type of employee performance reporting, Workgroup Insights significantly enhances the capabilities of Teams."

Workgroup Insights is part of Altigen's CoreInteract suite of native Microsoft Teams, Customer Engagement applications which are built on Microsoft technologies including Microsoft Azure, Bot Framework, Microsoft Graph API and Teams. Workgroup Insights is available through Altigen's global network of business partners.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on the Microsoft platform and designed to improve customer engagement and employee productivity in every aspect of today's connected world. Altigen's solutions empower the modern workforce to engage with any customer at any time via the customer's preferred communication channels to optimize the customer experience. Altigen's flexible platform further enables the creation of automated workflows and provides easy integration to internal business systems to drive operational efficiencies and employee productivity. The Altigen solution also offers AI technologies to streamline customer access and provide actionable insights along the entire customer journey. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Europe and Asia, Altigen solutions are available through a global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, assumptions or current and future expectations of Altigen, its directors, officers or its partners with respect to the contents of this press release. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, statements about new products and services; our ability to develop and release new products and services, and develop and release successful enhancements, features, and modifications to our existing products and services; our ability to generate revenue from our product offerings; our ability to accelerate business opportunities and drive the adoption of Workgroup Insights for CoreInteract; our ability to achieve increased market acceptance for our service offerings and penetrate new markets, and the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, including rapidly changing customer preferences and trends.

These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from those anticipated or implied. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

[email protected]

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/690343/Altigen-Announces-Workgroup-Insights-for-CoreInteract



