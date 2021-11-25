CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2021

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

4Q21 X 4Q20 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated vehicle traffic increased by 7.0%. Excluding ViaCosteira and RodoNorte, the increase was 2.5% in the period .

Excluding ViaCosteira and RodoNorte, the was The number of passengers transported in airports increased by 86.3% in the period.

in the period. The number of passengers transported in mobility business increased by 24.9% in the period.

in the period. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 37.9% , with a margin of 51.7% (10.1 p.p.). Same-basis 1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 49.7% , with a margin of 53.7% (13.3 p.p.).

, with a margin of 51.7% (10.1 p.p.). Same-basis adjusted EBITDA , with a margin of 53.7% (13.3 p.p.). Net Loss totaled R$133.2 million , compared to a loss of R$74.8 million in 4Q20. On the same base 1 , Net Income totaled R$182.6 million , compared to a Net Loss of R$12.3 million .

, compared to a loss of in 4Q20. On the same base , , compared to a Net Loss of . On January 28, 2022 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing it's subsidiary RioSP (Dutra) - Sistema Rodoviário Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – São Paulo (SP) signed a concession agreement to operate Rodovia BR-116/RJ, Rodovia BR-116/SP, Rodovia BR-101/RJ, and Rodovia BR-101/SP for a term of thirty years.

, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing it's subsidiary signed a concession agreement to operate Rodovia BR-116/RJ, Rodovia BR-116/SP, Rodovia BR-101/RJ, and Rodovia BR-101/SP for a term of thirty years. On January 21, 2022 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing the signing of a concession agreement for the Pampulha Airport , whose purpose is the concession of public services for the operation, expansion and maintenance of this asset, for a concession term of 30 years.

, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing the , whose purpose is the concession of public services for the operation, expansion and maintenance of this asset, for a concession term of 30 years. On November 29, 2021 , the Company communicated the termination of RodoNorte's concession agreement , due to the end of its maturity.

, the Company communicated the , due to the end of its maturity. On November 25, 2021 , CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying interim dividends of approximately R$0.08 per common share on December 15, 2021 .

, CCR informed its shareholders that of approximately per common share on . The COVID-19 pandemic impacted demand and consequently CCR's 4Q21 results. For more details, please refer to the "COVID-19" section of this earnings release and Note 1.1 of the Financial Statements.

1. Same-basis adjustments are described in the same-basis comparison section.



IFRS Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 4Q20 4Q21 Chg % 4Q20 4Q21 Chg % Net Revenues1 2,557.3 2,835.2 10.9% 2,671.4 2,993.6 12.1% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 2,354.7 2,651.3 12.6% 2,468.9 2,809.6 13.8% Adjusted EBIT3 425.0 600.6 41.3% 474.2 685.2 44.5% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 16.6% 21.2% 4.7 p.p. 17.8% 22.9% 5.1 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 1,064.0 1,467.0 37.9% 1,137.1 1,579.2 38.9% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 41.6% 51.7% 10.1 p.p. 42.6% 52.7% 10.1 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 950.9 1,423.5 49.7% 1,024.0 1,535.7 50.0% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4 40.4% 53.7% 13.3 p.p. 41.5% 54.7% 13.2 p.p. Net Income (74.8) (133.2) 78.1% (74.8) (133.2) 78.1% Net Income on the same basis2 (12.3) 182.6 n.m. (12.3) 182.6 n.m. Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x) 2.9 3.0

3.0 3.0

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 3.5 2.6

3.4 2.6





IFRS

Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 2020 2021 Chg %

2020 2021 Chg % Net Revenues1 8,941.1 11,175.4 25.0%

9,356.0 11,723.4 25.3% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 8,149.9 9,154.1 12.3%

8,564.8 9,802.4 14.4% Adjusted EBIT3 2,071.1 3,558.1 71.8%

2,216.1 3,840.0 73.3% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 23.2% 31.8% 8.6 p.p.

23.7% 32.8% 9.1 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 4,715.8 6,995.0 48.3%

4,996.9 7,387.5 47.8% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 52.7% 62.6% 9.9 p.p.

53.4% 63.0% 9.6 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 4,140.7 5,313.1 28.3%

4,421.9 5,705.5 29.0% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4 50.8% 58.0% 7.2 p.p.

51.6% 58.2% 6.6 p.p. Net Income 191.0 695.6 264.2%

191.0 695.6 264.2% Net Income on the same basis2 232.1 1,013.3 336.6%

232.1 1,013.3 336.6% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x) 2.9 3.0



3.0 3.0

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 3.9 4.3



3.7 4.2



Net revenue excludes construction revenue. The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section. Calculated by adding Net Revenue, Construction Revenue, Cost of Services, and Administrative Expenses. The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue. Calculated by excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.

