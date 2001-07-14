INFORMATICA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Informatica Inc. on Behalf of Informatica Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Informatica Inc. (“Informatica” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INFA) on behalf of Informatica stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Informatica has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Informatica provides software solutions. The Company offers an end-to-end data management platform which connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies.

On or around October 27, 2021, Informatica conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 29,000,000 shares priced at $29.00 per share. Then, on February 16, 2022, the Company reported a net loss that widened to $66.3 million, or 25 cents a share, from $32.8 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Informatica’s stock price declined by $7.97 per share, or approximately 28.3%, from $28.15 per share to close at $20.18 per share on February 17, 2022.

