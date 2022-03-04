Humanigen to Present and Participate at Multiple Investor Events in March

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm,’ announced today that management will present and participate at several events in March with investors, analysts, bankers and potential partners. The goal of the events is to update participants regarding the company’s progress in developing lenzilumab for COVID-19 as well as additional indications. The mix of in person and virtual events is intended to reach the broadest possible audience.

Details of the events:

Credit Suisse 2022 London Global Healthcare Conference

Date: March 1-2, 2022

Location: Virtual, London

Time: 8:00-17:45 GMT

Presenter: Dale Chappell, MD, Chief Scientific Officer

Information: [email protected]

Oppenheimer March Thought Leadership Series

Date: March 4, 2022

Location: Virtual, New York City

Time: 9:00 AM EST

Presenters: Cameron Durrant, CEO, Dale Chappell, CSO, Timothy Morris, COO/CFO

Information: [email protected]

34th Annual Roth Conference

Date: March 13-15, 2022

Location: Dana Point, CA

Presentation: Pre-recorded presentations will be available ahead of the conference

Fireside chat: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 9:00 PST

Participant: Timothy Morris COO/CFO

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Froth43%2Fhgen%2F1810184

Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: March 15-16, 2022

Location: Virtual, New York City

Presentation date: March 16, 2022

Presentation time: 9:20 AM EST

Participants: Cameron Durrant, CEO, Dale Chappell, CSO, Adrian Kilcoyne, CMO, Timothy Morris COO/CFO

Webcast link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Foppenheimer20%2Fhgen%2F2746044

BIO-Europe Spring 2022

Date: March 28-31, 2022

Location: Virtual, Basel, Switzerland

Presentation: Available on demand

Participants: Bob Atwill, Head of Asia-Pacific Region, Timothy Morris COO/CFO

Information: www.informaconnect.com%2Fbioeurope-spring

MedInvest Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Investor Conference

Date: March 28-April 1, 2022

Location: Virtual

Presentation: Available livestream and on-demand

Participants: Cameron Durrant CEO, Timothy Morris COO/CFO

Information: www.medinvestconferences.com

The presentation and webcast links used during the events will be available on the Humanigen website at www.humanigen.com.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm.’ Lenzilumab is a first-in-class antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). Humanigen is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 and CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies and is also exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com and follow Humanigen on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "possible," "goals," "accelerate," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our plans relating to lenzilumab.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in our lack of profitability and need for additional capital to grow our business; our dependence on partners to further the development of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the development, attainment of the requisite regulatory authorizations and approvals and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; the outcome of pending or future litigation; and the various risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our latest annual and quarterly reports and other filings with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not rely upon any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, in each case, except as required by law.

Source: Humanigen, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005112/en/