Change in Forecast for the 2021/2022 Financial Year

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / The forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year published with the group management report on June 30, 2021 with a net loss for the year in the range of EUR 12,000 thousand to EUR 17,000 thousand no longer seems achievable. Due to the sporting elimination in the knockout playoffs round of the UEFA Europa League yesterday night and the associated loss of income therewith, Borussia Dortmund is now forecasting a net loss for the year of between EUR 17,000 thousand and EUR 24,000 thousand as of June 30, 2022 .

Due to the strong dependence on the further course of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is still a major forecast risk. Statements on the future development of the company are therefore characterized by a high degree of uncertainty, although the economic prospects are based on slight optimism.

The full 2021/2022 half-yearly financial report will be available for download from 28 February 2022 under " Publications" at http://aktie.bvb.de/eng.

