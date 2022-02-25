FBC Holding, Inc. (FBCD) Provides Shareholder Update

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to provide an update for its fellow shareholders. This update includes a summary of information regarding OTC Markets along with other news following the Las Vegas Fashion Event.

FBC Holding, Inc. is currently awaiting the NOBO list. The NOBO list is a partial listing of shareholders. The list represents only the shareholders that own shares through a bank or broker and have chosen to not object to their name being provided upon an issuer's request. OTC Markets requires this so the company can gain access to the profile to then submit current financials and stay up to date on everything. The company expects to receive the NOBO list early next week.

In other news, The Las Vegas show has been extremely beneficial for the company in significant ways. The show brought in distributors and huge third-party retailers that have taken interest in Formrunner Apparel. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "Since returning, we have been gaining more and more revenue every single day and we can't wait to see what this year will bring us!" Overall, the company is progressing on the big names that were at this event and will continue to do so as the year goes on. FBC Holding, Inc. will continue to keep the shareholders informed on the company on the topics discussed and we look forward to bringing more news to come.

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Apparel Inc's main website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/FormrunnerTM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Formrunner

Instagram (Mall Location): https://www.instagram.com/Hyperviolentaz

Hyperviolent Main Website https://www.hyperviolent.com

IR Contact:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See FBC Holding, Inc filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking.

