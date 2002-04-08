Otonomy to Host Virtual Investor R&D Event on March 22, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. ( OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor R&D Event from 10 a.m. - Noon ET on March 22, 2022.



This event will include presentations by key opinion leaders who will provide background information on tinnitus and hearing loss and review the positive Phase 1/2 trial results for Otonomy’s OTO-313 and OTO-413 product candidates that target these conditions. Additionally, members of Otonomy’s senior management team will provide an update on ongoing clinical trials and outline next steps for these programs.

External speakers participating in this event include:

Barbara Shinn-Cunningham, Ph.D., Director, Carnegie Mellon Neuroscience Institute and Cowan Professor of Auditory Neuroscience, Biomedical Engineering, Psychology, and Electrical & Computer Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University

Victoria Sanchez, Au.D., Ph.D., Research Assistant Professor in Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at University of South Florida

David Baguley, Ph.D., Professor of Hearing Sciences at the University of Nottingham, former Head of Audiology at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Anthony Mikulec, M.D., Chief of Otologic and Neurologic Surgery and Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at Saint Louis University School of Medicine

To register for Otonomy’s Virtual Investor R&D Event, please sign up here. Registration for this event and access to the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Otonomy’s website at Events | Otonomy Inc . An archived replay of the webcast will be available from the Otonomy website at Events | Otonomy Inc .

About Otonomy



Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

