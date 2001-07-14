Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its Miami, Florida Design Studio on March 4, 2022

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in Miami, Florida on March 4, 2022. The Floor & Decor Design Studio with over 30 inspiring vignettes will open with a team of trained designers led by Bianca Bloise, the new studio’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“Floor & Decor is thrilled to open our doors in the Miami Design District,” said Bloise. “We are committed to providing customers with an extensive selection of flooring options at unbeatable prices, and we look forward to forming relationships with this great community, one customer at a time.”

Design Studio

The Floor & Decor Design Studio offers a personalized experience with the benefits of design services and samples at your fingertips. Explore unmated inspiration, top-quality products at everyday low prices and work one-on-one with expert design professionals.

Store Address: 3814 Miami Court, Miami, Florida 33137

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 160 warehouse-format stores and two design studios across 33 states as of December 30, 2021. The warehouse stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate, and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com%2Fflooranddecor).

