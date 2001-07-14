KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Villages at Tour 18, a Golf Course Community in Humble, Texas

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Villages at Tour 18, a new, single-family home community in Humble. Situated alongside Tour 18 golf course, the community will offer a limited number of highly desirable golf course homesites. Villages at Tour 18 is conveniently located near George Bush Intercontinental Airport as well as Highway 59 and Beltway 8 for an easy commute to downtown Houston and The Woodlands. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to shopping and dining at Atascocita Commons and Deerbrook Mall and a variety of recreation at Mercer Arboretum and Botanic Gardens and Lake Houston.

The homes at Villages at Tour 18 showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. The community features one- and two-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms and three and a half baths and ranging in size from approximately 2,000 to 3,400 square feet. Villages at Tour 18 is zoned for Humble Independent School District.

“Villages at Tour 18 is situated in a desirable golf course community that offers a limited number of golf course homesites and provides easy access to downtown Houston and The Woodlands,” said Brett Dietz, President of KB Home’s Houston division. “As with other KB Home communities, Villages at Tour 18 provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Villages at Tour 18 sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $300,000s.

About KB Home

