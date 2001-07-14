Similarweb to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, today announced that members of its management team will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2022. Similarweb is scheduled to presentat 3:30 PM Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation can be accessed from Similarweb’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.similarweb.com.

About Similarweb:

As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb’s insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.similarweb.com%2Fcorp%2Fabout%2F.

