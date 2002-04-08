Troika Media Group Named Agency of Record for Real Estate Crypto Finance Innovator Balcony DAO

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. ( TRKA, Financial) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, announced that it has been named agency of record for innovative real estate technology and crypto finance firm Balcony DAO , whose suite of solutions are designed to merge the best attributes of real estate and cryptothrough Real Estate NFTs (reNFTs) that enable participants to share the value of a real estate project with more stakeholders via Web 3.0.



Balcony DAO is a first of its kind real estate NFT investment platform and community that provides access to “real world real estate”, entirely on the blockchain. Balcony not only delivers direct investment in real estate to crypto-natives, but also increases yield by blending the best attributes of web3 and traditional real estate.

Troika Media Group’s Web3 Creative Consultancy, Troika Labs, will handle NFT Creative Strategy, Web3 Community Management, and 360 digital marketing on behalf of Balcony DAO. The Troika Labs team will leverage its expertise and knowledge of Web3 NFTs to build brand value, maximize engagement and broaden recognition of the Balcony DAO brand.

“Real Estate and NFTs are both Non-Fungible, making reNFTs the clear, ideal tech to digitize the real estate ecosystem, ” said John Belitsky, Co-Founder of Balcony DAO. “ Troika Labs stood out with their strategy, creative approach and enthusiasm for this emerging market. The team at Troika Labs understood our goals and their performance across other brands made our decision easy. We look forward to working together and fulfilling our vision of making Balcony DAO a leading player in the market.”

“Our goal at Troika Labs is to partner with game-changing companies who have a true opportunity to lead their industry when it comes to NFT and Web3 innovation,” said Gregg Lester, Chief Digital Officer of Troika Labs. “We are very impressed with the Balcony DAO leadership team and vision, and are excited to work with them to show the world how NFTs can be applied to the world of Real Estate in a way that creates everlasting innovation in the industry.”

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

About Troika Labs

Troika Labs is a Web3 Creative Consultancy that helps brands better engage with their fans via a business focused NFT strategy. Troika Labs offers NFT Strategic Consulting, Web3 Community Management and Building, NFT Creative Services and Web3 360 Digital Marketing. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, Troika Labs helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. For more information, visit www.troikalabs.io .

