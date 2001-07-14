Pitney Bowes Calls for Redemption of Outstanding 4.700 Percent Notes Due 2023

Pitney Bowes Inc. ( NYSE:PBI, Financial), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced its call for redemption of all of its outstanding 4.700 percent Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 724479 AN0). The Notes were issued under an Indenture dated February 14, 2005, between the Company, as issuer, and The Bank of New York Mellon, successor to Citibank, N.A., as trustee, as supplemented and amended.

The Notes will be redeemed on March 7, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”), at a redemption price equal to the sum of 100 percent of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, accrued but unpaid interest on those Notes to such Redemption Date, and any make-whole amount. On and after the Redemption Date, interest will cease to accrue on the Notes.

As trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon will deliver a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes.

